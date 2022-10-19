BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls' soccer team earned an 8-0 win over Winooski. The Bullets limited Winooski to only 1 shot on goal for the entire match.
BFA-Fairfax goals:
Molly Dearborn (Ava Ardovino) 20th Min.
Ava Ardovino (Mariah Bates) 35th Min
Raegan Decker (unassisted) 39th Min.
Ava Ardovino (Emma Spiller) 43rd Min.
Taylor Duquette (Raegan Decker) 43rd Min.
Ava Ardovino (Raegan Decker) 44th Min
Raegan Decker (Anna Sargent) 61st Min
Anna Sargent (PK) 64th Min
Goalies and Saves
Mikayla Tobey of BFA-Fairfax had five saves; two Keepers for Winooski combined for 13 saves
Team Records: BFA Fairfax 12-1 smf Winooski 0-12
Next up for the BFA Fairfax lady bullets is their final regular season game against Craftsbury Academy at 4:00 on 10/21 in Carftsburry Common.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.