FAIRFAX - A perfectly placed sac bunt by Faith Benjamin, combined with heads up base running by Abbie Langlois brought the winning run across the plate in the bottom of the eighth for Fairfax on Monday, May 23.
Langlois reached on an infield single to lead off the eighth, setting the stage for the final winning run. With Langlois on first, Benjamin laid down the bunt, drawing in all infielders, leaving third base open. Langlois took the chance to take the open third base on the play, drawing a throwing error, which allowed her to scramble home for the winning run.
Additionally, Fairfax’s Sarah Coloney recorded her 100th strikeout on the season in her 12K performance.
Winning pitcher: Sarah Coloney (8IP, 8R, 12Ks, 5BB)
Losing pitcher: Olivia Hatch (in 4 innings of relief, gave up 5R on 6H, 4Ks, 1BB)
Fairfax offense: Abbie Langlois (2 hits), Sarah Coloney (2 hits), Anna Villeneuve (2 hits, RBI), Emma Sweet (double)
Richford offense: Mikayla Chagnan (3 hits), Maddie Johnson (2 hits, rbi double), Olivia Hatch (rbi double), Vanessa Cunningham (3 hits), Holly Raymond (2 hits)
Fairfax 6-6
Richford 5-6
