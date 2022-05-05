RICHFORD - Reed Stygles led the BFA Fairfax Bullets past the Richford Falcons 8-2 on Thursday, May 5, in a match-up between two in-county teams who returned to varsity play this season after losing one year to COVID and another to low numbers.
BFA Fairfax had baserunners on in the top of the first, but Ben Greenwood's quick throw from first to home was in time to get the lead runner and stifle an early scoring opportunity for the Bullets. Carson Blaney took the last out of the inning, striking out the batter.
Stygles took the mound for the Bullets, quickly striking out three Falcons to close out the first inning.
In the top of the second, Mikey Cunningham corraled a fly ball at second for the Falcons' first out. Evan Fletcher stole home for the Bullets' first run, and Reagan Baumeister and James Benjamin reached base for the Bullets. Brendan Vincent also reached base, opening an opportunity for another run, but the Falcons once again got the lead runner out at home. Cunningham fielded a fly ball for the final out of the inning, holding the Bullets to two runs.
Will Steinhour led off the bottom of the inning, reaching first and benefiting from an overthrow. BFA Fairfax combined to tag Steinhour out at third. Stygles proved stingy on the mound, striking out the next two Falcons and ending the inning.
Blaney kicked off the third with a strikeout; Jacob Clawson got the second out on a pop-up at short, and Xavier Wood retired the final Bullet batter after catching a pop-up behind the plate.
Cunningham reached first on a single to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and Ethan Kirkpatrick hit a standup double, scoring Cunninghman for the Falcons' first run. Clawson reached base on a dropped third strike, advancing Kirkpatrick and reaching second, but Stygles struck out the final batter to end the Falcons' endeavor to tie the game.
Falcon Jonas Lagasse came up with an excellent catch in center to rob the Bullets' lead-off batter of an extra-base hit, but Vincent's single scored the third run for the Bullets, who plated one more run before Blaney closed the inning.
Once again, Stygles retired three Falcons, quickly returning his teammates to the batter's box. Fletcher wasted no time, quickly putting down a beautiful bunt to advance an early runner in the top of the fifth. The Bullets' fifth run scored on a passed ball, and Vincent's deep hit to left scored the seventh run.
Three more strikeouts brought the Bullets back to the plate for the top of the sixth. Will Steinhour replaced Blaney on the mound, striking out two and inducing a ground ball for the final out.
The Falcons scored their final run thanks to heads up baserunning by Clawson, who turned a single into a run, scoring on a passed ball. BFA Fairfax tacked on their final run in the top of the seventh as Vincent singled and eventually scored after nearly getting caught in a pickle.
Fletcher closed the game for the Bullets with two flyouts and a strikeout.
Stygles spoke of his work on the mound: "We work as a team every day, and we hope to come back stronger after two years of not fielding a varsity team. Every single player shows up every day and works as hard as they can. It's definitely a team effort."
BFA Fairfax coach Mike Brown was pleased with the win: "We're a young crew, and last year was an important step in the rebuilding process. We got to know each other in a lower-stakes atmosphere. It's one thing to prepare a team mentally for the transition to varsity baseball, and it's another to live it. We're seeing growth and improvement, and the attitudes are great. We focus on attitude, effort, and being great teammates.
"It feels good to see them responding to one another and to me, especially when it's challenging. We can really enjoy a day like today where we threw strikes, did a good job on the basepaths, and manufactured some runs. Having that experience today was exciting."
Brown complimented his pitchers: "This was Reed's strongest performance of the season, and it was fun to watch him. He was pounding the strike zone. We've been working to extend his outings, and he looked great today.
"Evan pitched great! He's our starter on Saturday, and I'm looking forward to seeing him out there. I'm looking forward to building on today's success."
Kevin Blaney, coach of the Falcons, was also pleased with the improvement of his young ball club.
"The improvement from game one until today is noticeable; we left maybe two or three outs on the field today, and we did a good job of limiting their at-bats. I'm very happy with how we played today."
Winning pitchers: Reed Stygles pitched six innings, striking out 15 and allowing 3 hits. Evan Fletcher closed the game, throwing one inning, striking out one, and allowing 2 hits.
