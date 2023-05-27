FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets kicked off the final regular season game with a commanding 14-3 win over Richford on Saturday, May 27.
BFA-Fairfax plated seven runs in the first inning and four in the second while holding the Falcons scoreless. Richford put three runs on the board in the third, but the Bullets added one in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth to earn the win.
Bullets' coach Mike Brown was pleased with the full-team effort.
"The kids really dug deep and came together to try to do something they knew would be really special. They knew how short-handed we were today. We were down multiple starters who weren't available to play and a couple who were under the weather themselves," said Brown.
"We probably played the game of the year from first pitch to last as far as quality of pitching, defense, hitting base running, and bench play. These teenage boys locked in and played a really good baseball game today. They set aside the challenges, and that's what it's all about. It's not what happens to us; it's how we deal with what happens, and I'm really proud of our boys today.
Evan Fletcher threw two and two-third innings, allowing three runs on three hits, walking one, and striking out four. Reagan Baumeister came in in relief, throwing two and one-third innings and allowing no runs on three hits, walking two, and striking out two.
The Bullets were led by Reagan Baumeister and Evan Fletcher who each had two hits and two RBI; James Benjamin, Gabe Nyland-Funke, and Bryant Matton.
