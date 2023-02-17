The BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls' varsity basketball team traveled to Stowe on Thursday, Feb. 16, earning a 46-29 win over the Raiders. BFA-Fairfax led 19-13 at the half.
Scoring leaders: BFA-Fairfax was led by Taylor Duquette with 18 points, Anna Villeneuve with 10, and Faith Benjamin with nine. Stowe was led by senior Parker Reeves with game-high 22 points on senior night.
