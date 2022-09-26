FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets boys' soccer team hosted the Richford Falcons, earning a 3-2 win in the hotly contested game.
Fairfax got on the board early as Richford lost coverage, leaving James Benjamin alone in their 18; Benjamin scored on a bottom left corner shot at 36:35.
Jonas Lagasse answered for Richford, tying the game at 33:33. A BFA-Fairfax foul led to a direct kick taken by a Falcon, which resulted in a shot that hit the cross bar and bounced to the goal line and out for Lagasse to put home the rebound with a header.
BFA-Fairfax took the lead at 23:12 as a pile up in front of the Richford net resulted in a penalty kick by Luca Chayer, who scored on the PK with a bottom right corner shot.
Lagasse tallied one more goal for BFA-Fairfax, but Braydon Gillian's goal secured the win for the Bullets.
Goalie saves: Oliver Pike had seven saves for Richford and Collin Stafford had three for Fairfax.
