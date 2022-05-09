The BFA Fairfax Bullets softball team traveled to Peoples Academy, earning a 16-1 win over the hosting team. Sarah Coloney was the winning pitcher (5IP, 3H, 10Ks, 2BB)
Fairfax Offense: Sarah Coloney (3 for 3, RBI Double), Abbie Langlois (2 hits, Double), Melissa Hall (2 hits, RBI Double), Anna Villeneuve (2 hits, double, 2 RBI), Emma Sweet (triple)
PA offense: Mychaela Watson (2 hits), Marta Mas (single)
Fairfax improves to 3-4 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.