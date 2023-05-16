The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity softball team took a 10-4 loss to the Vergennes Commodores on Monday, May 15.
BFA-Fairfax took a 2-1 lead after the first inning 2-1; in the second inning Abigail Langlois hit a deep fly ball to center field only to be robbed of a home run by Vergennes center fielder Katte Laberge at the fence. Vergennes would get out of the inning unscathed.
Vergennes was able to tack on a run in the third and fourth innings to take a 3 - 2 lead into the sixth where the Commodores were able to score five runs taking a 8-2 lead into the seventh inning where they were able to tack on two more runs for a 10-2 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh, with one out, Abigail Langlois launched another long fly ball to left center. However, this time the ball sailed over the fence for a home run. BFA-Fairfax was able to tack on one more run in the seventh on Kierra Mannings' base-running, stealing two bases to reach home. Vergennes was then able to shut down Farfax's rally coming away with the 10-4 win.
Winning Pitcher: Saranal Blaise of Vergennes threw seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out 12 and walking four.
Losing Pitcher: Halle Rocheleau of BFA-Fairfax threw seven innings, allowing 10 runs on five hits, striking out eight and walking 15.
Fairfax offense: Abigail Langlois had two singles and one home run, Melissa Hall had two singles, Faith Benjamin had a single, and Peyton Niles had one RBI.
Vergennes offense: Jasmine Little and Saranal Blaise each had hits.
Fairfax record: 5-4
Vergennes record: 3-5
