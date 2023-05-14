The BFA-Fairfax Bullets earned a 21-6 road win over the Peoples Academy Wolves on Saturday, May 13.
Halle Rochelau took the win on five innings pitched giving up six runs on four hits and six walks, and striking out nine. Haley Michaud took the loss for the Wolves.
BFA-Fairfax held a 10-1 lead after the first inning. In the second inning Abigail Langlois hit a three-run homer. Fairfax gave up four runs in the fourth, but in the top of the fifth Fairfax plated three additional runs. Halle Closed out the fifth with three strikeouts to clinch the win.
Fairfax Offense: Abigail Langlois had a home run, a double and a triple; , Ella Drury had two singles, Faith Benjamin had a triple, and a single, and Anna Villeneuve had a double.
Peoples Academy: Lauren Joy, Karli Blood, Kyra Nelson, and Kaylee Hamlet all had hit.
Fairfax Record: 5-3
Peoples Academy: 0-7
