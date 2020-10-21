FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax girls’ varsity soccer team hosted Oxbow on Wednesday afternoon, earning a 3-2 win over the visiting team.
Reagan Decker had two goals for the Bullets, and Jaycee Douglas had one. BFA keeper Kamryn Taylor had 15 saves. Oxbow’s goalie had five.
“Overall this was a fairly evenly matched game. It was senior day for BFA and celebrated our six seniors!”said Fairfax coach Jojo Lynch.
“We didn’t play our best, but we still came out with the win. I credit Oxbow for their control over most of the game.”
