The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity baseball team defeated Williamstown 13-0 on Thursday, May 11, as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout.
In the first inning, the Bullets got their offense started when Max Clark singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.
Ryan Sheehan was the winning pitcher for BFA-Fairfax, allowing four hits and zero runs over three innings and striking out seven. Reagan Baumeister and Evan Fletcher entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close the game in relief.
BFA-Fairfax offense: Kayden Lovejoy and Baumeister each had multiple hits for BFA-Fairfax.
