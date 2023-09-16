RICHFORD - BFA-Fairfax juniors Ava Ardovino and Emma Spiller combined for five goals, and senior Reagan Eastman notched an assist in BFA-Fairfax’s 5-0 win over the Richford Rockets on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The game began with a lot of back-and-forth turnovers, with neither team maintaining any long stretches of established possession; at about the eight-minute mark, BFA-Fairfax started to extend possession and force turnovers that led to counter-attacking opportunities.
The Bullets' scoring began soon after; Spiller’s first goal was a solo shot after taking the ball out of the air and slotting it home in the side netting.
Ardovino’s first goal came on a solo breakaway that she slotted home just beyond the outstretched finger tips of a diving Vanessa Tessier to make the score 2-0 in BFA-Fairfax’s favor.
After the kickoff to restart play, BFA-Fairfax stole the ball and chipped it over the Rockets' defensive line. Ardovino was able to run onto the ball and score her second of the game.
In the second half, Spiller scored her second goal of the game off of a Regan Eastman cross that allowed her to beat one defender in the box and volley the ball into the back of the net.
Ardovino closed out the scoring for BFA-Fairfax on a solo breakaway inside the eighteen-yard box.
BFA-Fairfax’s defensive unit held Richford to only five shots in the first half and zero shots in the second half, controlling the pace of play for much of the game and starting numerous counterattacks, eventually outshooting the Rockets by 24-5 over the course of the contest.
BFA-Fairfax goals: Emma Spiller had two goals and, Ava Ardovino had three. Reagan Eastman had an assist.
Goalie Saves: Makayla Tobey had four saves for BFA Fairfax, and Venessa Tessier had 12 saves for Richford.
What's next? BFA-Fairfax has another Franklin County matchup on Tuesday, Sept. 19, against MVU in Swanton with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff. The Rockets host Craftsbury on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Team Records: BFA Fairfax is now 3-1 and Richford is 2-1
