The BFA-Fairfax girls' varsity soccer team defeated the Hazen Union Wildcats 6-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 28, thanks to another afternoon of outstanding offense.
According to BFA-Fairfax coach Bill Ormerod, the Bullets' defense dictated the pace of the game, limiting Hazen to only three shots and starting the counter for Fairfax, who had 27 shots on frame. Two players for BFA-Fairfax scored their first varsity goals in this game, Reagan Eastman and Leigh Brown.
BFA-Fairfax goals
First half:
Ava Ardovino (Raegan Decker)
Raegan Decker ( Ava Ardovino)
Second half:
Ava Ardovino ( Raegan Decker)
Raegan Decker ( Paige Cargill)
Reagan Eastman ( Mariah Bates)
Leigh Brown ( Mariah Bates)
Goalies and saves:
BFA-Fairfax: Mikayla Tobey, 2
Hazen: Ella Renaud had 14 and Madi Kaiser had one
Next up for the Bullets: Blue Mountain, 4:30 on Friday 9/30 in Wells River.
Team records:
BFA Fairfax 6-1, Hazen 1-5-1
