FAIRFAX— The BFA Fairfax Bullets came away with a strong 62-17 win at home on Thursday night vs the Northfield Marauders.
“We’ve really found our identity in these last three games,” said Fairfax coach Lee Tourville. “We know what we need to execute, and we’re doing it.”
It was senior night in Fairfax, but the Bullets girls basketball team is comprised of six juniors, two sophomores, and three freshman. They plan to come back strong in the 2020-2021 season and build upon their successes from this year.
The Bullet cheerleading team bid a fond farewell to their four senior. Sage DeCell, Kiana Labor, Chloe Shedd, and Anna Spiller were all celebrated before the game began. The girls were also highlighted in the night’s routine as their time at Fairfax comes to an end.
Hazel Albee opened scoring for the Bullets with a short jumper before Paige Superneau hit a long three. Fairfax turned on a tight zone defense at half court that forced Northfield into many turnovers. Piper Mattsson hit for two to finally get the Marauders on the board, but Jaycee Douglas answered with a three for Fairfax.
Douglas then fed Madison Murphy for two, and Murphy also connected on a short jumper the next play. It was a 12-4 Bullet lead at the end of the first.
“We really challenged the girls to bring some energy to the building, to not play the scoreboard,” said Tourville. “We wanted to execute properly; in a lopsided game kids can get lazy, but they didn’t.”
Although there was no scoring for almost the first four minutes of the second quarter, that didn’t mean Fairfax wasn’t hustling on defense. It finally paid off when Superneau grabbed a steal for two off a lay up. Douglas then hit another three.
Mattsson did what she could for Northfield, putting up five points and grabbing rebounds, but Superneau added another three points and Murphy hit for two, putting the Bullets ahead 22-9 at the half.
Fairfax continued to pull even further away as the second half elapsed. Douglas connected for a three-pointer before she fed Superneau a beautiful skip pass so Superneau could hit a three of her own.
Marah St. Amour seized an offensive board and put it back for two before snagging a steal and taking it to the hoop for another basket. Superneau then added five more points to her game-high 24 before heading into the fourth quarter.
“We kept our defense up, and we took our time on offense and got good looks,” said Superneau. “We’re feeling really good at this point in the season.”
Tourville agreed, saying “We have three more games left to keep this energy alive. Paige had an excellent shooting game tonight. She squared up well and got great looks.
“Jaycee too. When you’ve got a pair of your guards combining for 42 points, that’s a good thing. It’s our defense we’re most proud of, though. It complements what our offense is doing.”
Indeed, Douglas added 18 of her own points to the game, including nine in just the fourth quarter of play. Superneau put up another eight in those final minutes. Britney Hamel contributed five, including a three-point play off the hoop and the harm, while Samantha Bidwell added two from the free throw line as well.
Isabel Humert’s long two was the lone bucket for the Marauders in the final quarter, while the Bullets racked up 24 points despite giving minutes to all their players. They are fired up and ready to play at home on Saturday at 11am. “I can’t wait,” said Superneau.