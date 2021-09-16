This weekend we’ve got two in-county contests on deck; the Richford Junior Senior High School Falcons will travel to Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax to take on the Bullets. The game will be the first in-county contest for either team this fall.
The Falcons took their first loss on Tuesday, Sept. 14, falling 4-0 to Winooski. Prior to the loss, they’d topped three opponents, Danville, Christ Covenant, and Craftsbury.
The Falcons have come into the 2021 season with plenty of positive energy and a solid skill set. Falcons coach Eric Bruch complimented his team after the overtime win against Christ Covenant on the work they've been doing on give-and-go's and off-ball movements.
"That's the one thing that holds us back from the Winooski's, Enosburgs, and Fairfax's--they move the ball well. If we can keep working on that, we're going to be able to take the game to them," said Bruch.
The Bullets boys varsity team has been on the road since their home opener against the Peoples Academy Wolves. The wolves edged the Bullets 1-0 in a game that could have easily gone either way. On Wednesday afternoon, they took a 3-1 loss to a veteran Enosburg Hornets’ team.
Bullets’ coach Jake Hubbard is looking forward to the match-up with Richford on Friday afternoon.
“It’s a Franklin County matchup again, so we’re excited for it. It’s always fun playing Eric’s (Bruch) guys,” said Hubbard.
The BFA Fairfax girls have been off to a great start this season, earning wins against Vergennes, Hazen, and Danville. Their young, athletic group has had no problem defending the net, keeping the ball in their opponents end, and capitalizing on opportunities.
The Bullets defeated Vergennes 6-1 in the second game of the season, topped Hazen 8-0 on Sept. 11, and shut out Danville on Sept. 13.
The Bullets’ defense has been critical to the team’s early success.
“The thing I love about my defense is that the four of them have been playing together for three years now. We’ve developed a system back there and it works very well,” said Lynch. “Not to come across as arrogant but I really think we have one of the strongest teams defensively in the division.”
The Richford Rockets have faced the Winooski Spartans in a game that was supposed to be the home opener, but turned into an under the lights contest in Winooski after busing issues grounded the Spartans. The Rockets earned the 2-1 win on goals from Ella Chagnon and Madeline Pike.
