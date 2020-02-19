FAIRFAX — Fairfax hosted Hazen Union Wildcats on Wednesday, but before the game began, the Bullets took time to recognize their seniors, Cam Meunier, Weston Black, and Quinn Meunier.
“These guys are incredible leaders, respectful, hard-working, and really good young men,” said Fairfax coach David Demar. “They put the team above themselves, and they’ve been positive role models to the younger people in the community.”
Carl Bruso got the Bullets going with a jump shot in the first minute of play, and Hazen got things started on the free-throw line.
Bruso drained the first three of the game, regaining the early lead for the Bullets.
The teams traded baskets, Hazen carrying a slender lead through the middle of the first quarter.
Owen Demar knotted the score on a shot from behind the arc, but again, Hazen responded, retaking the lead. Demar drove through traffic, hitting a layup and tying the score once again.
Hazen was able to capitalize in the first quarter on an abundance of free throws, leaving the quarter with a 21-16 lead.
The Wildcats quickly extended their lead in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
Demar’s steal and breakaway layup put the Bullets on the board in the second, bringing the score to 27-18.
Four more Bullet baskets brought Fairfax within three with three minutes remaining in the half.
Fairfax also forced multiple turnovers in the final minutes, creating scoring opportunities and continuing to close the gap. The teams left for halftime, Hazen ahead 31-26.
After the break, the teams battled, but Hazen pulled away in the fourth outscoring the Bullets 18-6 and leaving with the 72-56 win.
Fairfax was led by Owen Demar with 16, Carl Bruso with 13 and Cam Meunier with 11.
“Tonight we had three quarters of hard fought basketball,” said Fairfax coach Dave Demar.
The Bullets, now 9-10, will travel to Danville (13-5) to take on the DIV Indians on Friday.