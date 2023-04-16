The BFA-Fairfax Bullets earned a commanding 23-8 win over the Lamoille Union Lancers on Saturday, April 15.
Anna Villeneuve earned the win for the Bullets, pitching three innings, allowing two runs, three hits, one walk, and striking out three.
Villeneuve came in relief of Halle Rocheleau and pitched three innings allowing only three hits and two runs. Seven players had multiple hits with all nine starters reaching base.
The BFA-Fairfax offense was led by Abbi Langlois who tallied three hits, including a single, a double, a triple, and two RBI, and Anna Villeneuve who had a single and a double, and four RBI.
Quin Sheldon took the loss for Lamoille; Sheldon also led the Lancer offense with a double.
Fairfax Record: 1-0
Lamoille Record: 0-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.