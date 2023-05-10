The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity baseball team played a close and competitive game with the undefeated Blue Mountain Bucks on Tuesday, May 9, falling by 4-2.
Bullets' coach Michael Brown spoke of the team's effort against a formidable opponent.
"I was impressed by our pitching and defense. Dylan Sicard gave us a strong start and the relief pitching was solid. Blue Mountain has a talented lineup top to bottom; we did a great job keeping the game close," said Brown.
"Evan Dennis is one of the top senior pitchers in Vermont. He flashed dominant stuff but we competed all day long and made the game interesting in the seventh. Grit and perseverance is our brand to this point in the season. Hopefully we can build on this game and maintain a growth mindset."
The against Blue Mountain was game one of five to be played in seven days.
"We get the opportunity during this stretch to play excellent baseball teams: Blue Mountain, Peoples (twice), Vergennes. Our goal is to come out the other side better and more playoff-ready."
Blue Mountain pitching: Evan Dennis was the winning pitcher for Blue Mountain. The fireballer went six and a third innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out 12. H Carle and K Fennimore entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Bullets pitching: Dylan Sicard took the loss for BFA-Fairfax. The pitcher lasted three and a third innings, allowing one hit and two runs while striking out one.
Bullets highlights: Max Clark and Gabe Nyland-Funke each collected one hit to lead BFA-Fairfax. Both teams were sure-handed not committing single error.
