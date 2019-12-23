FAIRFAX — The lady Bullets hosted Williamstown on Friday evening earning a 47-36 victory.
At halftime, the teams were separated by a slim, three-point margin, Fairfax holding the 19-16 lead over the visiting team.
That lead would stretch to 11 points over the following two quarters.
Jaycee Douglas led the Bullets scoring effort with 17 points; Paige Superneau had 11 points.
The Bullets are 2-0 on the season with wins against Williamstown and Milton. They will face Williamstown again next Saturday in Williamstown for a 2:30 game.