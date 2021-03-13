RICHFORD — The Richford girls basketball team wrapped up their season hosting the Fairfax Bullets in a tough 35-8 loss.
The Rockets played effective defense through the first half, allowing Fairfax only 11 points going into the break.
In the second half, Fairfax made some adjustments and simply overpowered Richford, scoring 24 points and only allowing 2.
“That’s a lot of what we’ve faced this year; they (the Richford girls) are young, facing tougher and stiffer competition. There is one thing they never do, though; they never give up, and they fight through it all," said Rockets’ coach Tim Lagasee following the game.
Richford’s work ethic also caught Fairfax’s Coach Lee Tourville's eye as well.
“Hats off to Richford, they play hard, and they never quit once the whole game. This is great experience for them, and hopefully, it’s the kick we need going into the playoffs next week.”
Tourville was pleased to see his team stick to the game-plan despite struggling to score in the first half.
“That's been the story of our short season so far, we get all the open shots we want, but we just can't seem to make them go in. It was nice to see a few go in. I think we realised we can make baskets.”
Fairfax will be looking to build on the offensive confidence this game has given them heading into playoffs.
“We’ll be a low seed; I imagine a team that worked so hard to get a good record won’t want whoever they’ll be facing to be a strong team from down below," said Tourville.
"I have a feeling that we will be that strong team going into the playoffs.”
Jaycee Douglas and Hazel Albee had 9 points each for BFA Fairfax.
