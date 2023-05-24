The BFA-Fairfax Bullets topped Northfield, 32-2 on Tuesday, May 23. Anna Villeneuve got the win in five innings allowing three hits and two runs with six strikeouts and four walks.
Fairfax Offense: Abigail Langlois, Faith Benjamin, and Melissa Hall each had two singles. Ella Drury had two singles, Laurel Coleman two singles and a double, and Halle Rocheleau had two single, a double, and a triple.
Northfield Offense: Maddi Sweet and Abi Day each had a single.
Fairfax Record: 6-6
Northfield Record: 3-9
