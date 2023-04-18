FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity baseball team earned a 6-4 win over the Milton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, April 18.
BFA-Fairfax opened up an early lead in the second inning when Max Clark singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run.
The Bullets took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning, as Braydon Gillilan singled on a 1-1 count, scoring two runs, Bryant Matton singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, and Clark singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run.
Pitching: Ryan Sheehan went two and a third innings for BFA-Fairfax, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out two. Reagan Baumeister was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits, three walks, and five strikeouts. Dylan Sicard got the save, throwing 1.2 innings and allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out four.
Nate Pepin led things off on the mound for Milton. Pepin surrendered six runs on seven hits over three innings, striking out three. Hunter McClellan threw three innings in relief.
