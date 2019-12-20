FAIRFAX — In their home opener the Bullets of BFA Fairfax topped the Spartans of Winooski 73 to 67 in overtime.
The Spartans drew first blood, but Weston Black opened the scoring for the Bullets when he hit a three, and then two more from the free throw line. Black would go on to be high scorer for Fairfax with 15 points on the night.
Fairfax utilized a press on made baskets, but Winooski had no trouble breaking it. Max Gordon and Sharras McIver each had seven points in the first quarter with much of their scoring off steals.
The tide turned when a steal by Bullet Riley Greene resulted in a quick two points and a quick run by the Bullets, but at the start of the second quarter Fairfax still trailed 18-22. BFA went on a 8-0 scoring run to open the second quarter and seemed to better learn how to match Winooski’s pace.
That is, until McIver hit a three from the baseline and regained the momentum for the Spartans. It was now Winooski’s turn to score seven unanswered points.
Fairfax went into the locker room behind 28-33, but they had a plan for what they needed to change.
“We knew we had to feel these guys out and adapt to them, and then change our game based on how they played,” said Black.
And change they did. The Bullets entered the second half on a tear.
Despite a high-speed defense by Winooski, Fairfax turned on offensively. They outscored the Spartans 23-13 in the third, with Greene contributing seven and Carl Bruso adding six.
“We definitely had to match their pace; they’re a fast team, but we worked really hard,” said Black. “We picked it up in the second half.”
The fourth quarter began with a few costly turnovers by the Bullets which brought the score to a tie at 55 all with four minutes to play. Fairfax used their man defense to generate some breakaways, and Owen Demar converted the hoop-and-harm into a three-point play.
With only 33 seconds left on the clock and the Bullets ahead by two, Winooski called a time out. Trevon Bradley came in and with a smooth lay up took the Spartans into overtime with the score 63 all.
Fairfax seemed dominant from the outset of the extra minutes. Bruso was fed in the paint for two, and then Cam Meunier made one of his three free throws on the night. Gordon went to the line for Winooski and missed both, but on the next play found redemption and drained two.
It just wasn’t enough. Black passed to Bruso for two, and then made a foul shot of his own.
With a minute left, Demar took a charge in the paint and solidified the Spartans’ fate.
Demar then sealed the deal at the line with two points.
Winooski was forced to foul Black to stop the clock and he made them pay, draining both shots.
“We took what [Winooski] was giving and matched their energy, and then by the end we surpassed it,” said Black.
Coach Dave Demar agreed.
“The tempo was really fun,” he said. “The guys played super hard.”
“The best part is that all five of our players were out there together, working as a team. It wasn’t one guy dominating. It was a group effort.”
Besides Black’s high score, Greene and Bruso each contributed 12 points. The Bullets next play at Milton on Monday.