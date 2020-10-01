FAIRFAX — A community with five high schools is sure to produce some great rivalries, and the Fairfax/Enosburg rivalry is no exception.
The BFA Fairfax Bullets hosted Enosburg on Thursday afternoon, earning a 2-1 win over the visiting Hornets.
The Bullets' Matt Spiller put his team on the board first, netting a goal early in the first half.
Kam Lovelette broke through the Bullet's defense to tie the game for the Hornets as the first half waned.
The teams battled through the first, Enosburg's Ethan Jackson making several spectacular saves on Bullet scoring attempts.
The agile Jackson had an exceptionally good save just seconds before the close of the half, as Bullet senior, Isaac Decker, took a clear shot on goal.
Jackson smothered the ball as the halftime horn sounded.
The Bullets who broke the tie early in the second, as Carl Bruso, another member of the Bullets' talented senior class, scored the game's final goal.
BFA Fairfax coach Jake Hubbard weighed in on coaching a team through a physical and intense rivarly game.
"I have ton of respect for Randy and his staff. He's been around the game a long time, and he does a good job of keeping his guys in check," said Hubbard.
"In a close game like this, the focus is to remind the guys the game isn't over. It takes one mistake, and you end up with a yellow card or end up hurt."
Hubbard noted the progression he saw on the field on Thursday.
"In the first half, we started well, but then Enosburg ended up winning the ball in the midfield a lot more than we did. We did well in the back; we stood strong," said Hubbard.
"There was a lot of long ball, and that's what the game turns into when you're in a rivalry game. It's up-tempo, and I thought we did a good job staying composed in the back third of the field and getting the ball up and out."
Hubbard praised Kolton Gillian's performance in goal.
"Kolton's a heck of an athlete. In a game like this, it's important to have somebody who can take control of the game from the net."
Gillian, who hasn't played in goal since he was a kid, had to catch on quickly to compete at the varsity level.
"About two or three days ago, coach threw me in net, and I picked it up. We got here today, and all I can do is give it my best," said Gillian.
Enosburg coach Randy Swainbank appreciated the game-play, especially since neither team had played a scrimmage.
"The soccer today was better than I thought it was going to be for everybody's first outing," said Swainbank.
"All the boys did a great job. We had some freshmen, Peter Stiebris and Landon Paulson, who played really well."