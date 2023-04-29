The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity baseball team held off the Danville Bears for a 12-10 victory on Saturday, April 29. Danville scored four runs in the failed comeback, including a home run in the fourth.
Bullets head coach Mike Brown spoke of the win: “Reagan Baumeister was the star of the game, carrying us on a day when we had to win ugly. He had three hits and was the winning pitcher, only allowing one earned run. We struggled defensively throughout the game yet Reagan was unflappable on the mound; he just kept competing.”
Brown complimented the team on their ability to work through adversity.
“The team as a whole showed real grit making plays late to seal the win. James Benjamin made a game saving catch in right field in the bottom of the seventh with bases loaded and two outs. He ended the game with a running catch on a ball that would have been a walk-off triple,” said Brown. “I’m so proud of the boys, and so happy to be on to the next game.”
BFA-Fairfax collected eight hits and Danville had ten in the high-scoring affair.
Danville captured the lead in the second inning, but the Bullets tied the game at in the top of the third inning.
After BFA-Fairfax scored one run in the top of the sixth, Danville answered with one of their own.
The Bullets took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning, as Kayden Lovejoy singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run; Braydon Gillilan laid down a sacrifice bunt, scoring one run, and an error scored another. Reagan Baumeister doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
Baumeister got the win for BFA-Fairfax, lasting four and a third innings, allowing five hits and seven runs while striking out five. Ryan Sheehan threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.
J. Giroux took the loss for Danville, throwing three and two-thirds innings, allowing 11 runs on seven hits, and striking out four.
Baumeister went 3-for-5 at the plate to lead BFA-Fairfax in hits. The Bullets tore up the base paths, as four players stole at least two bases. Lovejoy led the way with three.
Danville collected ten hits. Eldred, Morgan, Gouge, and McReynolds each racked up multiple hits for Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.