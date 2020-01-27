FAIRFAX — In a gasser of a game the Rangers of Lake Region took down the Bullets of BFA Fairfax 50-33.
“We played the best team in our division and we gave them a game,” said Fairfax coach Lee Tourville. “I’m proud of the girls. I don’t like losing, but I like the way we stayed with it the whole game tonight.”
Junior Paige Superneau agreed. “We started out really strong, and it was fun to work against a hard team. We had a chance and we felt it.”
Fairfax won the tip and Jacyee Douglas hit a long three to open scoring for the Bullets. Fairfax forced Lake Region into turnovers and nabbed several steals. However, in the last minute and a half of the quarter the Rangers went from being down by six to ahead by one.
Lake Region opened the second quarter with a three point play off the hoop and the harm, and their press made for a more flustered Fairfax team offensively.
The Bullets worked hard in their zone, but nine points from Ranger Tia Martinez was difficult to match. Superneau did her best, draining two long three-point shots, and the front half of a trip to the foul line before the teams headed into the locker room with Lake Region ahead 29-19.
Superneau added two to the Bullets’ total after rebounding her own shot to open second-half scoring. Although Ranger Cierra Richardson answered quickly with two jumpers back-to-back, a big block by Hazel Albee under the hoop shifted some momentum in Fairfax’s favor. Superneau launched a three that ricocheted in, and Madison Murphy snagged a steal and got a quick outlet to Hazel for two.
Quarter three ended with a five-zero run by Fairfax and the Bullets outscoring the Rangers nine to six, though they still trailed by seven.
“We could have folded at halftime,” Tourville observed, “but we didn’t. We’re a young team, but we came out and won the third quarter which shows just how tough and resilient these girls are. We’re getting better every day.”
Superneau agreed. “We came out fighting in the third quarter, and coming out strong is something we’ve struggled with. I’m happy we didn’t back down.”
The final minutes of the game saw Lake Region regroup and extend their lead out of Fairfax’s reach. Superneau did go to the line and make both of her free throws, although on the night the Bullets made only six of their 17 free throws while the Rangers made eight of 12. Douglas drained a deep three to cap off Fairfax’s hard work.
Superneau led all scorers with 15 points on the night, while Albee had seven and Douglas added six. Lake Region’s Martinez had 14 while Melanie Menard and Robin Nelson tied with 12 apiece.
In the bizarre world of mid-season rescheduling, the Bullets and Rangers play again on Wednesday, this time with Fairfax on the road.