BFA Fairfax (5-1) blanked Twinfield/Cabot (0-5) with a score line of 10-0 in Plainfield.
In their first game since their only loss of the season, BFA-Fairfax was back to form and firing on all cylinders.
From the opening kickoff, Fairfax dominated time of possession and controlled the flow of the game through their midfield. The defense held Twinfield to a single shot for the entire 80 minute contest. Mikayla Tobey recorded only three touch’s in Goal for Fairfax, and the Bullets outshot their opponent 26 to 1.
BFA-Fairfax goals by:
Ava Ardovino -5
Raegan Decker -2
Anna Sargent-1
Taylor Duquette -1
Paige Cargill -1
Next up for the lady Bullets is a second game of the season against the Hazen Wildcats; at home, in Fairfax at 4:30 on 9/28.
