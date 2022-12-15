Bullets’ head coach Lee Tourville and the BFA-Fairfax Bullets take on Vergennes on the road early this week and host Enosburg on Friday, Dec. 16, in their home opener.
Q&A with Bullets’ coach Lee Tourville
Who do you have returning, and what will they bring to the team this year? Our returning players are seniors Ella Drury, Taylor Duquette, and Faith Benjamin, junior Forest Skillman, and sophomores Anna Villeneuve, Megan Rainville and Charlotte McIntyre. Joining them to complete our roster are three exciting freshmen, Heather Love, Hannah Miller and Peyton Niles.
What are your goals for this group of athletes this season? Our goals this season are simple. We want to get a little better each day and be at our best once playoffs roll around. These girls have been putting the time in working on their skills all summer and are really looking forward to our upcoming season.
What three characteristics stand out to you about this year's Bullets as a whole? This year's Bullet team seems to be a tight, cohesive group and are pushing each other every day in practice to make one another better. They all play with so much energy and effort and leave it all on the floor every practice; we're all looking forward to our first game of the season, so we can play against someone other than our teammates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.