The BFA-Fairfax Bullets softball team earned a 17-4 win over combined Twinfield/Danville/Cabot on Thursday, May 25. BFA-Fairfax seniors Ella Drury, Laurel Coleman, Faith Benjamin, Melissa Hall, and Elise Towle were celebrated for their contributions to the Bullets.
Anna Villeneuve got the win in six innings, allowing six hits and four runs with eight strikeouts and eight walks.
Fairfax took a 3-2 lead after the first inning; in the second inning, Fairfax plated five runs while holding Twinfield/Danville/Cabot scoreless on two strikeouts and a put out by Abigail Langlois to end the inning. Twinfield/Danville/Cabot was held scoreless on two strikeouts and Melissa Hall and Abigail Langlois teamed up for a 5-4 put out at second base. The Bullets were held scoreless in the third inning. In the fourth inning Twinfield/Danville/Cabot plated two more runs; the Bullets answered in the fourth, tacking on four more runs.
In the bottom of the fifth BFA-Fairfax tacked on another run as Peyton Niles stole home. In the bottom of the sixth inning Kiera Mannings hit a double with the bases loaded to plate the winning runs and seal the win for Fairfax.
BFA-Fairfax offense: Abigail Langlois had a single and two doubles, Melissa Hall had two doubles and a single, Faith Benjamin had two singles and four RBI, Peyton Niles, and Halle Rocheleau each had singles
Twinfield/Danville/Cabot offense: Aydyn Paige, Hannah Haverick, and Aleoya Moshinskie had hits.
Fairfax Record: 7-6
Twinfield/Danville/Cabot: 8-6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.