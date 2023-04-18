The BFA-Fairfax Bullets took an 11-5 loss to the visiting Milton Yellow Jackets on Tuesday, April 18. Rocheleau led the BFA-Fairfax offense by going 3 for 4 with 3 stolen bases and 1 RBI. Anna Villeneuve added 2 doubles, 1 walk and 1 RBI. Milton was led by Cianna Tamasi with a single, two walks, and an RBI.
Miltons’ Grace Williams earned the win, throwing a complete game and allowing five runs on five hits, while striking out 15 and walking seven. Halle Rocheleau threw a complete game for BFA-Fairfax, allowing 11 runs on seven hits. Striking out seven and walking eight. BFA- Fairfax is now 1-1, and Milton is 3-0.
