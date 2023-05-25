FAIRFAX- The BFA-Fairfax boys’ varsity lacrosse team hosted the Stowe Raiders on Wednesday, May 24. Both teams battled all four quarters, and after several lead changes, the Bullets took the loss to the Raiders with a final score of 15-12.
Both teams found the net several times during the first quarter with Fairfax outscoring Stowe five to four. A few minutes into the second quarter Stowe scored to tie the game before Fairfax quickly took back the lead, scoring two goals of their own.
Stowe battled back, scoring three more goals in the last four minutes of the quarter, taking the lead and sending both teams into halftime with Stowe up 8-7.
Fairfax scored one goal in the third quarter around the nine-minute mark to tie the game again. For much of the third quarter, the Raiders controlled the ball. The Bullets' defensive unit did a great job defending their net, preventing any goals until around the five-minute mark when the Raiders went on a small run scoring three goals to take back the lead.
The Bullets were first to score in the fourth quarter before the Raiders began their second run of the game, scoring four consecutive goals. The Bullets kept attacking, and with less than four minutes in the game, Fairfax rallied, scoring three goals of their own.
Time on the clock ran out cutting their run short, and the Bullets took the loss.
Despite the loss, Bullets coach Dave Adams was pleased with the team's performance.
“The team played really, really well. We 've grown a lot because we saw Stowe earlier this season, and it was a much different game," said Adams. "I'm just really proud of how the team has grown this season, and I look forward to seeing them grow as we move into playoffs.”
Fairfax offense: Bryce Fontaine five goals and one assist; Shayne Meunier three goals and one assist, Joe Brock two goals and four assists, Wyatt Magnan one goal and one assist, Tristan Metruk one goal, and Jacob Gray two assists; Max Mills one assist.
Goalie saves: Max Mills 22 saves.
