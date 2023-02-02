FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax boys’ varsity basketball team took a 74-51 loss to the visiting Winooski Spartans on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Winooski scored quickly and often in the first quarter. Fairfax went scoreless for the first few minutes until Luca Chayer hit a jumper from the baseline around the five-minute mark. Winooski forced an uptempo pace, pushing the ball up the court and pressing after every make. The Spartans shot well, hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter, putting them up by 12.
In the second quarter, Winooski continued to crash the boards, and a combination of capitalizing on second-chance shots and more three-pointers sent Fairfax into the locker room down by 32.
The Bullets made a few changes to start the third quarter, which seemed to slow down the Spartans for a few minutes. The Bullets switched to zone defense, and with an increased focus on boxing out and baskets from Jackson Wimette and Sylas Meunier, the Bullets began to chip away at the lead. Around the four-minute mark, Evan Fletcher hit a three-pointer to bring the Bullets a bit closer, and they closed out the quarter outscoring Winooski 18-11.
Winooski got into foul trouble in the fourth quarter sending Fairfax to the line where they went 9 for 11. Fairfax outscored Winooski again in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the large first-half deficit, and the Spartans went on to earn a commanding victory.
Scoring Leaders: Jackson Wimette led the Bullets with 13 points, Evan Fletcher had 8, Ryan Sheehan had seven, and Luca Chayer and Shayne Meunier had six each.
