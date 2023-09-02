The BFA-Fairfax/LU Bullets hosted Rice Green Knights on Saturday, Sept. 2, taking a 20-16 loss. The Green Knights got on the board first, taking an 8-0 lead in the second quarter. At the half, the Green Knights held a 14-0 lead.
Charlie Czapski put the Bullets on the board with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Darius Pelton scored the Bullets' next touchdown and Aiden Fisher got the two-point conversion, but the Green Knights held onto the lead.
