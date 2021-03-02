FAIRFAX - BFA Fairfax tipped off against the Lake Region Rangers on Monday night in a game that would be tightly contested right to the end.
Fairfax jumped to an early lead, going up 7-2 on the Rangers by the mid-way mark in the first quarter. Lake Region then rallied with late in the quarter to take the lead 10-8, but the Bullets scored with 12 seconds left to tie the game. The second quarter remained tight, but Fairfax was able to take the edge, with a 22-19 lead going into the halftime break.
Lake Region came out and immediately tied things up with a 3-point shot in the third, then went 2 for 2 on a free throw attempt 10 seconds later to retake the lead. BFA’s Isaac Decker responded by evening things up two minutes in, and Fairfax controlled most of the quarter from here, going up 32-26. With two minutes remaining, the Rangers fired back on three subsequent drives. Bullets' guard Carl Bruso made a lay-up as the buzzer sounded to end the third, and BFA held the 34-33 lead heading to the final frame.
Play stayed even, and with under two minutes to go in the game, Lake Region was able to tie things up at 46 on a free throw. Fairfax missed back-to-back 3-point attempts, and with the game undecided, went to overtime.
Lake Region scored twice within the first minute into OT before Bullet. Decker went 2 for 2 on his free throws, and Bruso drained a three to bring the game within reach. The Rangers followed this up scoring on a pair of drives, to which BFA’s Riley Greene responded with 30 seconds left, but the game was now out of reach. Lake Region was awarded six free throws within the final 30 seconds and made good on three of them to squeak past Fairfax; 59-53.
“They (Lake Region) slow the ball down, and they’re very patient; We’re a little more up-tempo. I think their style kind of outlasted our style in the end,” said BFA Fairfax coach David Demar.
