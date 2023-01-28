The BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls' varsity basketball team hosted Stowe on Saturday, Jan. 28, taking a 39-30 loss to the visiting team.
The Bullets led 16-12 at the half, but Stowe went on to have two double digit quarters in the second half.
Hannah Miller pulled down 12 rebounds for the Bullets, and Bullets' head coach Lee Tourville commended Miller's efforts.
"That doesn’t show up in the scorebook," said Tourville, "but Hannah’s putting a heck of a rebounding season together and only a freshman!"
Scoring leaders: Taylor Duquette led the Bullets with 11 points. Danville was led by Parker Reeves with 13.
