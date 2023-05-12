The BFA-Fairfax Bullets took a 16-2 loss to Blue Mountain, on Tuesday, May 9.
Anna Villeneuve took the loss on four innings pitched giving up 11 runs on nine hits and seven walks. Fairfax's only runs were scored by Abigail Langlois; in the first inning she led off with a double, stole third, and reached home on another steal.
In the top of the third Langlois reached third on a triple and stole home to finish the scoring for Fairfax.
Fairfax's defensive highlight was in the third inning when Jaiden Thweatt robbed Kaylee Hamlet of a home run, catching the ball at the fence carrying her over the fence while maintaining possession of the ball.
Winning Pitcher: Kyra Nelson of Blue Mountain threw five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out three and walking six.
Losing Pitcher: Anna Villeneuve threw seven innings, allowing 11 runs on nine hits, striking out five and walking seven.
Fairfax Offense: Abigail Langlois had a double and a triple and Halle Rocheleau had a double and a single.
Blue Mountain Offense: Lauren Joy and Karli Blood each had a single and a double; Kyra Nelson had two doubles, and Kaylee Hamlet had three singles.
BFA-Fairfax Record: 2-2
Blue Mountain Record: 3-1
Editor's note: Coach Drury sent this to me the evening of the game, but it got lost in the shuffle on a very busy night of games. I apologize for the miss, and will work to ensure it doesn't happen again!
