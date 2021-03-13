FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax Bullets hosted the Stowe Raiders on Friday night, in a high-flying, tightly contested affair that eventually saw Fairfax come up just short; 51-47.
The first quarter was a feeling-out process as the teams attempted to find flaws in the other’s game. Stowe charged into the second quarter, and at the half Fairfax was down 25-16.
The Bullets stormed back with a 24-point performance in the third, led by Carl Bruso, Reed Stygles, and Isaac Decker. Bruso and Stygles both had 13 point nights; Decker was right behind with 12. Stowe hit a couple of shots early in the fourth and stifled Fairfax’s offense in the final frame to eventually take the game.
“At first, I thought we were a little uptight and nervous, but as the game went on we started playing really well. We made two strong runs, one in the third quarter and one at the beginning of the fourth, then they (Stowe) hit a couple of buckets and momentum changed just like that,” said Bullets’ Coach David Demar.
With this game concluding the Bullets short season, Coach Demar spoke on what his team needs to do to be successful in the playoffs.
“We’re still figuring it out, usually you have 20 games; this year we’ve had 7. When we play aggressive and attack the basket, we’re a good team. When we settle outside the three-point line and go for the contested three-point shots, we struggle.”
Tonight was also senior night for the Fairfax Bullets’ squad, and the loss was an emotional one for the team and Coach Demar, “I have a son that’s a senior, and these guys have been around my house growing up for what seems like forever. It was an emotional night tonight, and I was the first one I think that it showed on. It was our last game on this court as a team. For the seniors that have been playing basketball together, I just wanted what was best for them, and we just came up a little short.”
Coach Demar did still commend his team for all the hard work and dedication they’ve put in this season, “I’m proud of these kids for fighting through the adversity of this season, and what we’re going through right now. It’s tough as an adult to figure that out, not to mention teenage kids. I’d like to call all of my guys out for that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.