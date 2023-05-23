The BFA-Fairfax Bullets softball team took a 14-13 road loss to Craftsbury Academy on Monday, May 22.
After the first inning BFA-Fairfax trailed 3-4. Neither team was able to plate a run in the second inning, but each team was able to plate three runs in the third inning leaving Fairfax trailing 6-7.
BFA- Fairfax was able to tie the score at 7-7 after the fourth inning, but fell behind 8-11 in the fifth.
The Bullets tacked on another run in the sixth to bring the score 9-11. In the bottom of the seventh BFA-Fairfax took the lead on four runs. Going into the bottom of the seventh, Craftsbury Academy was trailing 13-11. Ella Gillespie got the walk off hit to clench the win for Craftsbury Academy.
Winning Pitcher: Savannah Boyce (7 IP, 13R, 9H, 8Ks, 14BB)
Losing Pitcher: Anna Villeneuve (61/3 IP, 10R, 8H, 8Ks, 7BB)
Fairfax Offense: Abigail Langlois and Faith Benjamin each had a single, Melissa Hall two singles, and Peyton Niles a double and an RBI.
Craftsbury Academy Offense: Ella Gillespie had a single, and Jessalyn Gravel had a double and a single.
Fairfax Record: 5-6
Craftsbury Academy Record: 3-8
