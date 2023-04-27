The BFA-Fairfax Bullets softball team earned an 11-9 road win over Milton on Thursday, April 27.
Anna Villeneuve pitched a complete game allowing nine runs over 11 hits. Jaiden Thweatt led the BFA-Fairfax offense by going 1 for 4 with 1 triple and Peyton Niles going 2 for 4 with 5 stolen bases. Down two in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and a runner on third, Melissa Hall clinched the game for Fairfax by catching a foul pop up for the final out.
Winning Pitcher: Anna Villeneuve threw a seven innings for BFA-Fairfax, allowing nine runs on 11 hits, striking out nine and walking eight.
Losing Pitcher: Grace Williams threw seven innings for the Yellow Jackets, allowing 11runs, nine hits, striking out 13, and walking seven.
BFA-Fairfax Offense: Jaiden Thweatt had one triple, Peyton Niles had a double and a single, Melissa Hall two singles; Anna Villeneuve, Faith Benjamin, and Abigail Langlois all had a single
Milton Offense: Jessica Hensley had one home run, two walks and three RBI, Grace Williams had one double, one single, and one RBI, Alexis Bombard had two singles, and Lilly Noureault had one single.
Fairfax Record: 2-2
Milton Record: 3-1
