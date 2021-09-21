SWANTON - In a fall full of in-county contests, the Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds hosted the Bellows Free Academy - Fairfax Bullets girls varsity soccer team on Tuesday afternoon. The Bullets earned the 2-0 win.
With 23 minutes remaining in the first half, BFA Fairfax forward Emma Spiller scored the first goal for the Bullets. Fairfax held the 1-0 lead through the half, although MVU did pressure the Bullets late.
Molly Wimette found a hole in MVU's offense six minutes into the second half, giving the Bullets a 2-0 lead.
MVU's offense put two very good shots on goal, early in the second half, but Bullet defenders rebuffed the attack.
MVU's Destinee Pigeon almost halved the T-birds deficit midway through the second, sending a ball over the head of Fairfax keeper Kamryn Taylor. Taylor made a spectacular save, jumping to snag the ball as it nearly sailed overhead into the net.
Taylor spoke of the save.
"Honestly, I just tried to keep my eye on the ball. I know there's a lot of rebounds the other team more than likely could score on," said Taylor.
"I just tried to keep the ball in my hands and give the defense a rest. They'd been working so hard."
BFA Fairfax defender Kali Wooster shared her thoughts on the Bullets' success.
"Passing! Our passing has been top-notch. And communication," said Wooster. "We've been playing together for so long. Even the freshmen have played with us in soccer camps, so we know each other very well."
Wooster also spoke of the role she's playing as a senior.
"It's awesome to help guide the younger players, and they fit in like a glove. They have great attitudes, and they're so positive," said Wooster.
Both of the girls received a 'Beast mode' token for their play in the game. Bullets coach Jojo Lynch explained the meaning of the recognition.
"We've been playing with a lion mentality. The lion isn't the fastest, smartest, or strongest, but he's still the king of the jungle," said Lynch.
"It's all about mentality and what you believe you are. These girls believe they are great players, and they are very great players.
"They're strong physically and mentally; the beast mode is a little reminder that they did something awesome in the game, and the coach recognizes that."
MVU coach Roy Adams appreciated the strength of both teams.
"It was a good game all the way through; BFA Fairfax played well, and they deserved to win," said Adams.
"We didn't get the shots on goal we needed, and they beat us to the ball in the first half, but we did a little better in the second."
Goalie saves: Madison Aiken had 5 saves for MVU, and Kamryn Talor had four.
