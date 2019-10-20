FAIRFAX — The BFA Fairfax boys varsity soccer team took the field for their annual under the lights game on Friday evening, earning a 6-1 victory over Oxbow.
The Bullets also took time at the beginning of the game to recognize the eight graduating seniors. Robert Dearborn, Weston Black, Chase Pigeon, Levi Trask, Jackson Sargent, Ethan Wimette, and Jordan Potvin all played the final regular season soccer game on Friday.
BFA's offensive effort was spread out well over the field. Chase Pigeon, Weston Black, Kolton Gillian, Matt spiller, and Isaac Decker (2) all scored for the Bullets.
Isaac Decker had 2 assists for the Bullets, and Reece Decker, Jordan Potvin, and Chase Pigeon each added one.
Oxbow's solo goal was scored by Bryce Ilsley
Robbie Dearborn had 3 saves for the Bullets and Cole Nanopoulos had 12 for Oxbow.