FAIRFAX — In a week full of in-county contests, BFA Fairfax hosted the Richford Rockets on Tuesday afternoon, earning the 3-0 win.
Bridgett Dunn scored the first goal for Fairfax on an assist from Paige Superneau with 34:50 on the clock in the first half.
Claire Bushey and Jaycee Douglas each added goals for the Bullets, one in the first half (6:55) and the final with 19:25 remaining in the second.
“We really tried to focus on playing a complete game not just playing in the second half it worked!” said Fairfax head coach Jojo Lynch. “We came out strong and finished strong!”
Kamryn Taylor, goalkeeper for Fairfax, had five saves. Austin Archambault put on another spectacular performance for the Rockets as she made 13 saves in net.
“Austin Archambault played very well!” said Lynch of the Richford senior goaltender.
Fairfax will host Enosburg on Friday for their senior game under the lights.