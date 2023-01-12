The BFA-Fairfax Bullets girls’ basketball team netted the first win of the season against the visiting Winooski on Spartans on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The Bullets held a 23-19 advantage at the half and went on to win 43-38.
Scoring leaders: Anna Villeneuve had another strong outing for the Bullets with 14 points, and Faith Benjamin had 11. Fairfax had a 30-21 rebounding edge with Freshman Hannah Miller pulling down nine rebounds while chipping in seven points. Winooski was led by Sanni Stewart-McIver with 16.
