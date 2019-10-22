FAIRFAX — The eighth seeded Fairfax boys soccer team cut it close on Tuesday scoring the tying goal with 4 minutes left and getting the winner in overtime as they defeated Leland and Gray 2-1 in the opening round of the DIII playoffs.
“When you come from behind and end up winning, it feels just that much better,” said first year coach Jake Hubbard. “That was the message at halftime. We controlled most of the second half, but couldn’t get any clean shots at their goalie.”
Kolton Gillian had the first Bullet chance 2 minutes in when he hit a curling shot in on goalie Quinn Kelloway who briefly bobbled the ball but hung on.
Fairfax had 5 corners in the first 10 minutes but never got a clean shot on goal. That theme continued throughout the game as they came up empty on all 10 corners.
Scoring chances were few and far between as the teams played defense first. Fairfax had the edge in play until the Rebels shook off their bus legs and started to work into the Bullet box with 15 minutes left in the half. Other than a headed corner kick by Owen Demar that Kelloway was in position on to make the save, Leland and Gray was now on the offensive drive.
First big save that Bullet goalie Robert Dearborn had to make was on a rocket headed for the top corner that he went vertical on to tip the ball just over the net. Then Dearborn had to dive to save a low shot that trickled away from him. With Rebels bearing down on him, he dove and covered the loose ball in heavy traffic.
On the Rebel’s third corner, the ball was kicked to the front of the net. After a couple of failed clearing attempts, Luke Parker-Jennings got a foot on the ball and deposited it in the net for the first score with 5 minutes left in the half.
The second half was played mostly in the midfield with neither team forcing the goalies to make any tough saves. As time began to run down, Fairfax played with more desperation and now had all the pressure.
“We pushed Carl (Bruno) and Matt (Spiller) up in an effort to get the ball to the forwards,” continued Hubbard. “We had the ball in their end for much of the last 10 minutes.”
That pressure paid off as a hand ball was called with 4 minutes left in the game. Issac Decker was called upon to take the penalty kick.
“They had everybody dropping into the box and it was just a mess,” explained Decker. “It was just a matter of time before a foul would be called. I looked at the goalie, gave him a little wink, and shot the the same place I always shoot it (top right) and it went in.”
With time running out, Spiller took a free kick from the center line that Demar redirected toward the corner. Only a great save by Kelloway extended the game into overtime.
It didn’t take Fairfax long into the extra session to end the game. The Bullets had a throw in deep in the Rebel zone 3 minutes in. The ball went halfway across the field and ended up on Spiller’s foot.
“I told coach that I was going to score,” exclaimed Spiller. “We worked hard and made it happen. It was kind of frustrating to be in their zone much of the time and not scoring. You just have to keep shooting and one will go your way. That ball went to my left and I swung at it with my left foot, struck it well, and in just under the crossbar.”
“It’s tough when you give up a late tying goal,” continued Hubbard.”I knew we were in good shape when we tied it late.”
When asked about his young age and being a first year varsity coach, Hubbard replied, “It’s a whole different ball game (from being an assistant). I have tremendous respect for these guys, the parents, and the community who welcomed me with open arms from day one. It’s a learning curve and they understand that. It’s a big step from saying ‘yes sir’ to being the guy who makes the final decisions. I’ve learned so much this year and still have a long way to go.”
The Bullets move to 8-7 on the season and will play top seed Winooski in the next round.