RICHFORD — The Falcons and the Bullets met in Richford on Tuesday evening in a game that began with an evenly matched outing and ended in an 80-33 win for the Bullets.
Fairfax scored 17 points in the first quarter, with Weston Black shooting 13 of the Bullet’s 17. Nine of Black’s points came from shots behind the arc.
Nicholos Carswell led the Falcons’ scoring effort in the first quarter, shooting a three of his own. Richford ended the first quarter on a three pointer by Nick Joyal.
Both teams moved the ball well during the quarter, in a fast paced, but controlled game. Fairfax left the first with a 17-10 lead.
Richford narrowed the lead midway through the second quarter, bringing the score to 18-15.
Owen Demar’s hook shot in traffic nudged the Fairfax lead back to 5 points.
Richford’s offense worked the lead to 2 points with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.
By the end of the first half, Fairfax had pulled away 33-20.
In the third quarter, Fairfax continued to increase the deficit, controlling the ball and pressuring on defense to create turnovers. Consistency on the free throw line also helped pad the score.
At the end of three, the Fairfax lead had stretched to 47-20.
The Falcons continued to battle, but Fairfax dominated the play in the fourth, tacking on 33 points.
Carl Bruso led Fairfax in the final frame with two three point shots, but it was Andrew Stevens who brought the Fairfax crowd to life with a dunk, the first in-game dunk of his basketball career.
“I was ecstatic! My mind was on a one track state!” said Stevens, smiling. “I’ll be looking to dunk every chance I get!”
“It was our first game, and the first half we were a little rusty,” said Fairfax head coach Dave Demar. “In the second half these guys decided to play some basketball. Defensively they picked it up--we talked about that at half time. We started to pick up our intensity and gain some momentum.”
“In the third quarter our subs came in and their defensive intensity was just as good,” said Demar. “We really exploded in the second half and started to play some Fairfax basketball.”
“Richford had a great first half! Their big guy, Nicholos Carswell, had 13 points and a bunch of offensive rebounds. He’s a big time player.”
Richford head coach, Cayden Theberge, was pleased with the Falcons’ first half effort, and hopes to see a more balanced attack in the future.
“We talked about some things we wanted to improve on in the second half, but we struggled to execute.”
“Nicholos is a leader for us. We’ve got a tough part of our schedule right now, and it’s going to be a battle at points,” said Theberge. “If we get into playoffs, this tough schedule may benefit us in division IV.”
Weston Black led the Bullets with 20, and Carl Bruso had 16. The Falcons were led by Nicholos Carswell with 14 and Francesco Chirico with 9.