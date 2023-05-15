The BFA-Fairfax Bullets varsity baseball team played a double header with the Peoples Academy Wolves on Saturday, May 13, taking a 6-3 loss in game one and 19-9 in the second.
Bullets' coach Mike Brown spoke of the team's battle against the undefeated Wolves.
"We needed our A-game all day long to compete with Peoples but couldn’t sustain it," said Brown.
"We did find it for short spurts during each game, especially in our last at-bat in the second game. The bottom of the fifth was exciting! We rallied to tie the game at seven, stranding the winning run at second base."
Brown noted the patience of the Wolves batters.
"Our pitching, which had been solid all day against a good hitting team, couldn’t find the plate. I truly feel for the boys that I asked to pitch in that inning. They did their best taking one for the team," said Brown.
"I’m confident that the team will rally around each other, and support each other in the wake of that experience. All in all our guys hung in there on a long day of baseball versus a formidable opponent."
Brown complimented Gabe Nyland-Funke on his productive day at the plate.
"Gabe had a huge day at the plate," said Brown. "Especially impressive considering that we saw great pitching and that he caught both games."
Game one: In the first inning, Peoples Academy got their offense started as Ben Alekson doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring two runs.
Camden Slong led the Wolves to victory, allowing four hits and one run over four innings, striking out three. Alekson and Jack Lund entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Dylan Sicard took the loss for BFA-Fairfax, surrendering four runs on four hits over three innings, striking out four.
BFA-Fairfax offense: Gabe Nyland-Funke and Chase Murray managed multiple hits for BFA-Fairfax. Nyland-Funke went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bullets offense
Peoples offense: Alekson led Peoples Academy with two hits in three at bats.
Game 2:The second game was a five inning game the teams had agreed upon before starting play.
The Bullets fell behind early and had to fight to keep the game close, hoping to give themselves a chance at the end.
Derek Baxter got the win for Peoples Academy, allowing two hits and two runs over one inning, striking out three and walking one.
Ryan Sheehan took the loss for BFA-Fairfax, lasting two innings, allowing four hits and four runs while striking out one and walking one.
Reagan Baumeister went 3-for-4 to lead the Bullets in hits.
