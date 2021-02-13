DANVILLE — The BFA Fairfax boys' varsity basketball team traveled to Danville on Saturday, falling 64-56 in the first game of their delayed season. BFA high scorers were Carl Bruso with 18, Riley Green with 12, and Owen Demar with 9.
Bullets drop close contest with Danville
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
