The BFA-Fairfax Bullets baseball team had no trouble on offense on Tuesday, May 23, cruising to a 14-4 win over Northfield.
Northfield plated a run in the first inning after L. Amell grounded out, scoring one run.
BFA-Fairfax pulled away for good with five runs in the second inning, as Dylan Sicard singled, scoring one run; Evan Fletcher doubled, also scoring one run, and Ryan Sheehan singled, scoring an additional run; Gabe Nyland-Funke closed the scoring in the inning, plating one run on a single.
Fletcher was credited with the win for BFA-Fairfax, allowing six hits and four runs over five innings, striking out six.
J. Preston took the loss for Northfield, allowing three hits and five runs over two innings, striking out one and walking one.
C. Allen started the game for Northfield, surrendering five runs on five hits over one and one-third innings, striking out two
Sheehan, Nyland-Funke, and Fletcher each had multiple hits for BFA-Fairfax.
T. Rollibard and E. Caswell each managed multiple hits for Northfield; Rollibard led Northway with four of their eight steals.
