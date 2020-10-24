FAIRFAX — The Fairfax/LU football team almost pulled off a last-second victory over visiting Rice on Saturday afternoon.
With seconds on the clock and feet from the endzone, Fairfax/LU was stopped just shy of the goal line to end the game 12-7 in favor of the Green Knights.
The Fairfax/LU Bullets fell behind early, entering the second half with a 12-0 deficit to the Rice Green Knights.
The Knights, a DI opponent, let the D III Bullets back into the game in the fourth quarter.
The Bullets started the fourth with a strong, quick drive. That attempt was unsuccessful, but Fairfax/LU proved to be a crafty, determined adversary, scoring a touchdown and adding the extra point late in the fourth.
Fairfax/LU quarterback connected with Shaun Gibson to put the Bullets on the board.
A late fourth quarter possession brought Fairfax/LU to the endzone once again; the ball was received but failed to break the plane of the goal line.
"This was another great comeback. The first half wasn't as productive as we want, but the engines got going in the second half," said Fairfax/LU coach Craig Sleeman.
"It all starts on the defensive side; the defense really came out in the second half. We got some interceptions, and that got us going.
"We really attacked them; we kept the pressure up. When the kids play with a sense of urgency, they're so much better.
"Will (Mlcuch) was able to distribute the ball all around, and we had guys everywhere contributing; that's good to see."
Fairfax/LU will travel to Rice to take on the Green Knights in the Burlington area 7v7 tournament on Wednesday.
"The beautiful thing about this is that we have a chance for redemption on Wednesday in a game that means something," said Sleeman. "That's what we're looking forward to."
Mlcuch was one of six seniors who will graduate the program at the end of the unusual 2020 season.
"I've learned to never take anything for granted. I'm thankful the state of Vermont let us have a season," said Mlcuch.
"It's been a great learning experience because we went from hardly ever passing to passing on every down.
"It was quite a leap, and I think all of our guys did really well."
As the quarterback, Mlcuch had to make some big adjustments.
"It's night and day. Usually, you focus on the running reads and reading the right guy, and now you don't have to worry about the line of scrimmage or guys blitzing you," said Mlcuch.
"It's back to the basics--reading defenses and throwing to your open wide receiver and trusting the ball and your teammates."
