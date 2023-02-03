FAIRFAX - The BFA-Fairfax Bullets celebrated three seniors on Thursday, Feb. 2, Faith Benjamin, Taylor Duquette, and Ella Drury before facing Williamstown and taking a 34-22 loss to the visitors. Taylor Duquette led the Bullets with nine points.
Bullets' coach Lee Tourville spoke of the three seniors and what they've meant to the team.
Tourville first spoke of Benjamin and Duquette's leadership roles.
"Faith is a four-year varsity player and captain the last two seasons. We go as Faith goes, as she’s our floor general as well. She’s a great leader and role model for our youth," said Tourville.
"Taylor is also a four-year varsity player and is a captain this year as a senior. Taylor and Faith have played basketball together their whole lives and always know where each other is on the court. Taylor has really embraced her role as Captain and is a great role model as well!"
Tourville spoke of Drury's dedication to learning the game later in her high school career.
"Ella started playing high school basketball her junior year and gives 100 percent day in and day out," said Tourville.
"All three seniors will be greatly missed after this season, but all have bright futures ahead of them!"
All photos by Kim Earl
